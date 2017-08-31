City Leaders Celebrate SB 4 Ruling, Ready to Continue Fight

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Celebration at San Antonio’s City Hall–though City leaders admit the fight over the so-called “Sanctuary Cities” law may be far from over.

“This is the most vivid example of the State playing big brother in a year that is overloaded with state and federal attempts to dictate municipal policy to local elected officials” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said one day after a federal judge in San Antonio blocked major portions of the law from taking effect.

“As a plaintiff, it was a breath of fresh air that we got a court order halting SB 4” Councilman Rey Saldana said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has vowed to continue to fight for the law–which is likely to be the subject of more legal action.

“We know that the injunction is only the first step, and the City will continue to stand strong in defense of our constitutional rights regardless of what comes” Nirenberg said.

Meanwhile, San Antonio’s Police Chief is doing what he can to reach out to immigrant communities.

“I want to just reassure the immigrant communities that you don’t have anything to fear from SAPD as far as us coming out and asking about your immigration status… that is still off the table” McManus said.