City: “Pay as You Throw” Paying Off

The city’s Pay As You Throw program continues it’s rollout.

Director of Solid Waste David McCary says about 70 percent of the city is using the program designed to send less trash to the landfills and more to recycling centers..

He says the city has three trash receptacles for residents. The brown one is for household trash that can’t be recycled. The blue is for recyclable materials like bottles and cans. The green is for grass and hedge trimmings or other yard waste.

He says there’s still some confusion for folks on how the program works but residents are getting the message.

