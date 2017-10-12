City Staff Line Up for Flu Shots

By Don Morgan

City staff rolled up their sleeves and got their flu shots Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Health stopped by the Municipal Plaza Building for a pop-up flu clinic to vaccinate City leaders and staff.

City Councilman Greg Brockhouse stopped by for his flu vaccine and told us he was there because it’s the right thing to do.

“What better way to keep not only yourself from getting the flu but also your family and co-workers.”

The Councilman says the flu is a serious health threat to the community every year and getting the vaccine is the most effective way to keep the flu from spreading.

“I would encourage everybody in the city to take advantage of any opportunity where they can and reach out and try to get a flu shot.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu shot for everyone 6 months and older.