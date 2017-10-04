Where Does the City Stand With the EPA?

By Don Morgan

City Council was scheduled to get an update on whether or not San Antonio met air quality/non-attainment standards based on new EPA regulations on Wednesday.

However, the agency didn’t get an update to the city on time.

Council members still heard from area agencies charged with monitoring and improving air quality.

Chief Sustainability Officer Doug Melnick says that while the city has been close to those standards for quite some time, a lot of the air pollution in San Antonio actually blows in from other places.

Even though it’s produced in other states or other countries, the city still has to make efforts to improve air quality or risk losing federal funding for a number of projects.

Melnick highlighted stricter City guidelines for pollution created by new construction and an anti idling ordinance as ways San Antonio is trying to reduce air pollution.

The EPA released new, stricter air quality guidelines on October 1st.