City Unveils “Don’t Block the Box” Campaign

The city of San Antonio is sending out the word, Don’t Block The Box.

The initiative is designed to keep motorists from driving past the white line when they stop at intersections.

City Councilman Rey Saldana tells us motorists will sometimes drive past the white line which makes it tough for people crossing the street to do it safely.

“It causes accidents, it causes backups. In many cases people are way beyond the intersections, in the middle of the intersection. That causes accidents.”

Police will be watching for drivers who “Block the Box”. Fines are about 200 bucks.