Civilian ride-along lassos miniature horse during chase

Haltom City Police Officer Dusty Simmons and Colby Caudle stand with the wrangled miniature horse. PHOTO: Haltom City Police Department/Facebook

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Haltom City police say Colby Caudle was doing a ride along with the department last Friday night.

Police got a call about some livestock running loose, something the Fort Worth area city called rare.

Luckily for them, Caudle is a competitive calf-roper who happened to have his lasso in his truck.

The police department says it chased the miniature horse for several hours.

Caudle hung out of a police SUV as they chased the horse throwing a lasso.

The police likened it to “something out of a bizarre movie”.

They caught the miniature horse and it is now back home.