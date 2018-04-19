Civilian ride-along lassos miniature horse during chase
By Dennis Foley
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 5:38 PM
Haltom City Police Officer Dusty Simmons and Colby Caudle stand with the wrangled miniature horse. PHOTO: Haltom City Police Department/Facebook

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Haltom City police say Colby Caudle was doing a ride along with the department last Friday night.

Police got a call about some livestock running loose, something the Fort Worth area city called rare.

Luckily for them, Caudle is a competitive calf-roper who happened to have his lasso in his truck.

The police department says it chased the miniature horse for several hours.

Caudle hung out of a police SUV as they chased the horse throwing a lasso.

The police likened it to “something out of a bizarre movie”.

They caught the miniature horse and it is now back home.

RELATED CONTENT

TxDOT waives $1.3 billion in toll fines and fees Poll: Texans support gun control measures, legal marijuana and illegal immigrants Relative of victim killed by woman on alleged crime spree ‘afraid’ she’ll kill again Homeowners impacted by Harvey have complaints about home repairs Texas state agency called out for botched contracts Texas, US retail gasoline prices jump 7 cents this week
Comments