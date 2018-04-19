Civilian ride-along lassos miniature horse during chase

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
Haltom City police say Colby Caudle was doing a ride along with the department last Friday night.
Police got a call about some livestock running loose, something the Fort Worth area city called rare.
Luckily for them, Caudle is a competitive calf-roper who happened to have his lasso in his truck.
The police department says it chased the miniature horse for several hours.
Caudle hung out of a police SUV as they chased the horse throwing a lasso.
The police likened it to “something out of a bizarre movie”.
They caught the miniature horse and it is now back home.