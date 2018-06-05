Clay Matthews suffers broken nose in charity softball game
By ABC News
Jun 5, 2018 @ 7:33 PM

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(APPLETON, Wisc.) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews suffered a broken nose during a charity softball game on Saturday.

The injury occurred while Matthews was pitching and a line drive hit him in the face. Video was captured by ABC affiliate WBAY-TV.

Packers players have taken part annually in a charity softball game at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Brett Favre, Donald Driver and Jordy Nelson have all hosted the game in past years.

This year, Matthews and Davante Adams took charge as co-hosts.

Matthews tweeted that his injury will require surgery at some point.

