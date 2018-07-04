Climber on Statue of Liberty base after anti-ICE banner hung
By Associated Press
|
Jul 4, 2018 @ 4:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.
News helicopter video showed the climber sitting by the bottom of the statue’s robes Wednesday. Police stood nearby.
National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says police are trying to persuade the climber to descend.
Earlier, Willis said at least six people were taken into custody for a banner that read “Abolish I.C.E.,” referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security. Willis says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.
The group behind the banner, Rise and Resist, says the climber isn’t connected to the earlier demonstration.

