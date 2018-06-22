Clothing company aims to raise $100,000 with ‘I Really Do Care’ line

WILDFANG(PORTLAND, Oregon) — Wildfang, a clothing brand based in Portland, Oregon, has created a fashion line in response to the jacket Melania Trump wore while en route to visit migrant children in Texas Thursday.

The first lady’s sartorial choice — a green jacket from Zara with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” emblazoned on the back — raised eyebrows though her spokeswoman insisted there was “no hidden message” behind the article of clothing.

Within hours of the photos going viral, the Wildfang team decided to create a small line of clothing, with each piece reading: “I really do care, don’t you?”

“Because we now make the majority of our products, we are able to turn things around like this,” CEO Emma McIlroy said in a statement provided to ABC News. “When we’re passionate about something, we take control of the situation!”

The line consists of a a jacket, a bomber and a T-shirt ranging in price from $40 to $98, and all proceeds benefit RAICES Texas, an organization that provides legal services to immigrants in the border state. McIlroy said that the limited run sold out twice (most of the items have been restocked already) and so far Wildfang has raised more than $30,000. The company’s goal is to be able to donate $100,000 to the nonprofit.

“We stand proudly with immigrants and support their rights and RAICES does amazing things for these families,” McIlroy said. “We hope to see kids reunited with their parents. That is the goal here. We want to spread awareness, we want people to take action we want you to give all your money to RAICES. They do amazing work!”

