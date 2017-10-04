Coach Pop Delivers Sneakers to Kids

By Pilar Arias

More than 200 students at a east side school have some new kicks, thanks to the San Antonio Spurs and nonprofit Shoes That Fit.

Spurs Coyote, Silver Dancers and Head Coach Gregg Popovich made the special delivery to Gates Elementary kids Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve been so fortunate, it would be really ridiculous if we didn’t understand that and want to give back in any way we can,” Coach Pop said. “This is one small way. It brings a lot of joy.”

Shoes That Fit helped 100,000 kids last year, according to Executive Director Amy Fass. The goal is to double that number in the next few years.

“We’re thrilled because this means so much to the kids. Shoes are so much more than shoes,” Fass said.

Each student was measured for the new pair of sneakers.