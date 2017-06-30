Coffee With the Cops Saturday on the Southside

By Don Morgan

The San Antonio Police Department gets the holiday weekend started with another Coffee with the Cops event.

Officer Doug Green tells us they’ve established better relationships with people who stop since they started the program three years ago.

Green says tomorrow’s Coffee with the Cops is going to be at the McDonald’s located at Roosevelt and SE Military.

Along with free coffee for everybody there will be some carnival games and appearances by members of the San Antonio Fire Department. Green says they’ll be on hand to talk about the dangers fireworks.

Kids who attend can get fingerprinted so parents can have those on file. Once they wash the black ink off of their hands they can get a free Happy Meal.

Coffee with the Cops is from 9:30 until 11:30 tomorrow morning.