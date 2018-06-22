Cohen’s photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has retweeted a photo of him and comedian Tom Arnold, who is working on a TV show to hunt down recordings of the president.

The photo fueled speculation Friday that Cohen has secret tapes of Trump and is willing to share them.

Last month, Vice announced that Arnold would be featured in a new show called, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” and would investigate rumored recordings of the president.

Arnold told NBC News that he met with Cohen at the Loews Regency Hotel in Manhattan and they discussed the new show.

Arnold said they had been “on the other side of the table and now we’re on the same side.”

Arnold tweeted the photo with Cohen and the caption, “I love New York.” Cohen retweeted it without comment.

Michael Cohen didn’t say Me & him were teaming up to take down Donald Trump! Michael has enough Trump on his plate. I’m the crazy person who said Me & Michael Cohen were teaming up to take down Trump of course. I meant it. Michael doesn’t get paid by Vice #thehuntforthetrumptapes pic.twitter.com/af48aDZRvg — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018