Col. Anthony J. White steps up to run for Congressional Dist. 21 (Audio) Col. Anthony J. White is the latest contender to enter into the race for Congressional Dist. 21. He speaks with KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi as to why he should be elected. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Col. Anthony J. Whitejack riccardiktsaLamar SmithSan AntonioTexas 21st Congressional District Related Content Are you telling me that we need to make Tide Pods ... Derrick Crowe & Mary Wilson Match Up For Dist... You And I Didn’t Get The Memo As A Sports Fan, I’m Rooting For More Of Thi... The Gang of Four (Aug. 5, 2016) Is the Tobacco 21 law because it’s the city&...