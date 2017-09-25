Cold Front Could Bring Heavy Rain This Week

By Bill O’Neil

Here comes the rain again…and it might add up this week across parts of South-Central Texas.

It’s all the result of a weak Tropical Storm Pilar moving right now across Mexico–which will eventually combine with a cold front.

“A lot of that moisture is being entrained in to an upper low that is approaching from the west and it’s coming across west Texas right now… it will slowly move east over the next two to four days” National Weather Service Meteorologist Monte Oaks told KTSA News.

Oaks said the low will combine with a cold front–which will help keep temperatures down for much of the week–while brining the heavy rain.

“Particularly west of U.S. Highway 281 is the area where the heavier rains are expected to fall… and in and around San Antonio, we’re still going get some moderate to occasionally heavy rain” Oaks said.

The heaviest of the rainfall is expected to fall to the west of the Alamo City–especially along the U.S. Highway 83 corridor.

“That corridor–and areas to the west–especially the Rio Grande and Nueces Rivers… we’re very concerned those rivers are going to go in to flood–even though it’s been very dry out there” Oaks said.

