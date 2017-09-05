Commercial Corridor Sweeps to Continue

By Pilar Arias

Commercial corridor code sweeps by the city’s Development Services Department will continue following a vote by the Governance Committee last week.

“We send this team into this neighborhood and we stay there for a period of five days. We’re sweeping the neighborhood, just trying to bring everybody into compliance,” Assistant City Manager Rod Sanchez said.

The approval came following a council consideration request from District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, after a successful pilot commercial code enforcement sweep was enacted along the Perrin Beitel and Nacogdoches roads corridor. The pilot sweep resulted in 422 code violations with 92 percent of code issues abated.

Sanchez said some of the most common violations were high grass, junk vehicles and trash/debris in yards.