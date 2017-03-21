Commissioner Elizondo Honored for Years of Service

High praise–and high honors for Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo–who has been recognized by his colleagues for more than thirty years of service to Bexar County.

“Greeting know ye…. that Paul Elizondo, Jr is hereby appointed Hidalgo de San Antonio de Bexar” Judge Nelson Wolff said Tuesday Morning, presenting the long-time Commissioner with the County’s highest honor.

The Judge pointed to a long list of accomplishments achieved by the County with Elizondo sitting among the Commissioners.

“There’s some thirteen regional sports parks that we built all over the City. The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The San Pedro Creek (project) that we’re doing right now” Judge Wolff said, also pointing to all of the work that went in to the San Antonio Missions being designated a World Heritage site.

A humbled Elizondo said it has been his honor to serve the County for so long.

“This is the best Court that I’ve served in all this time” Elizondo said, adding “I’ve gone through five County Judges, about eight Sheriffs…. about nine Commissioners.”

The Commissioner said he’s especially proud of one particular area of accomplishment during his years of service.

“I’m very proud of the record we have concerning health in this community” Elizondo said.

His fellow Commissioners praised Elizondo for his work.

“As a senior member of the Court, Commissioner Elizondo has long been an advocate for his community” Commissioner Chico Rodriguez said.

“You talk about somebody who gives their heart and soul to their community and to their country… I can tell you without a doubt, that’s Commissioner Elizondo” Commissioner Kevin Wolff said.