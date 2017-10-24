Commissioner Elizondo to Seek 10th Term

By Bill O’Neil

He’ll be seeking another term.

Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo is set to announce plans to run for a tenth term Tuesday.

Elizondo has represented Precinct 2 for more than thirty years. A number of local leaders, including Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, Commissioners Chico Rodriguez, Kevin Wolff and Tommy Calvert, as well as Sheriff Javier Salazar, State Senator Jose Menendez and a number of State Repesentatives and San Antonio City Council Members are expected to be on hand for the announcement at 10 AM at the Bexar County Courthouse.