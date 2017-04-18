Commissioners Approve HULU Incentives

HULU is one step closer to making a big move to the Alamo City.

“It’s a city whose vibrancy… whose diversity matches both our company culture and the users of our product” HULU’s Ben Smith told Bexar County Commissioners ahead of a vote on a package of incentives from the County to help close the deal.

San Antonio’s City Council will vote on an incentive package oft heir own Thursday–which will clear the way for HULU to set up on Horizon Hill on the Northwest side–in Commissioner Paul Elizondo’s Precinct.

“We’ll work with workforce development and all of those entities to make sure you find quality employees” Elizondo said, adding “We welcome you… thank you for your choice.”

Smith said HULU tok its time, making sure it found the right city to call home. He’s convinced the company and San Antonio will fit together very well.

“It was really clear as we got down to (the final) five (cities) that San Antonio was going to be the best place for HULU” Smith told the Court.

The move is expected to eventually create hundreds of new jobs.