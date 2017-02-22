Commissioners Oppose Radioactive Waste Shipments

FILE - This May 6, 2015, file photo, a caution sign hangs on a fence in front of a building that houses depleted uranium at the EnergySolutions facility in Clive, Utah. Fears are being rekindled that a type of nuclear waste that grows more radioactive for 2 million years could end up buried in Utah's west desert now that the federal government is trying to block EnergySolutions' pending purchase of a company that has a site in Texas already approved to store the material, the Deseret News reports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Imagine it–train cars loaded with radioactive waste traveling through the San Antonio area–headed to a storage facility in West Texas.

It could happen under some plans that are on the drawing board right now–and that has activists very, very concerned.

“This is the really hot stuff” former Public Citizen Texas chief Tom “Smitty” Smith told Bexar County Commissioners Tuesday Morning, voicing his concern over the possibility such hauling could take place.

He also said the waste being talked about is much different than what you might typically think of as radioactive waste.

“Put it another way, if you put this stuff on the fifty yard line–and ran from the end zone, you wouldn’t make it before you died from exposure to this” Smith said.

The possibility of such trips taking place through Bexar County have grabbed the attention of Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

“A single train car would likely contain as much plutonium as was in the bomb dropped on Nagasaki” Calvert said, adding he hasn’t seen as much interest an any other issue since he’s taken his seat on the Court.

“I’ve seen the zip codes from which folks are writing from–and it is all over Bexar County” Calvert said.

Commissioners passed a resolution opposing such plans to transport the material through the County.