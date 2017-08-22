Commissioners See Budget Plan, Tax Rate Hike Not Expected

By Bill O’Neil

The wraps are officially off of the proposed budget for Bexar County for the coming year.

The plan calls for a roughly $25-million increase ins pending in the next year–but is not expected to result in a property tax rate increase.

The cash will be used in a number of different areas–including an increase in the County’s minimum wage to $14 per hour–as well as the creation of a brand new opioid task force.

“This task force will look at the opioid crisis that’s affecting other communities across the nation” Finance Director Seth McCabe told Commissioners in presenting the plan Tuesday Morning.

There’s also a sizable chunk of the budget that will be dedicated to public safety–including the hiring of a handful of new deputies.

“We’ve also put aside $4-million to address jail overtime costs as well as out of county inmate costs” McCabe said.

As for those new deputies, Sheriff Javier Salazar admitted retaining them is still a challenge in the long run.

“They’re leaving for higher paid positions. Of course… while I’d love for them to stay here and make this their career… we can only do so much when it comes to somebody trying to feed and clothe a family–in many cases a young family” the Sheriff said.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the budget in September following a series of public meetings.