Commissioners Set to Make Statement on Education Funding

By Pilar Arias

On Tuesday Bexar County Commissioners will vote on a resolution concerning restricting the power of the Legislature to mandate requirements on a municipality or county in regards to school finance.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert isn’t happy about the way the state’s trying to get more funding for public schools.

“I think that every person listening ought to call Lt. Gov. Patrick and let him know that you don’t appreciate him putting into SB 1 the 13 percent appraisal hike,” Calvert said.

Calvert suggests the state use the “rainy day fund” to fund the schools and lower property taxes.

“If they really want to have meaningful tax relief for the voters they should listen to Speaker Straus and they should listen to the Commissioners Court and fund schools and repeal their effort for this particular tax hike,” Calvert said.

The issue is agenda item 56 for Tuesday’s meeting. It starts at 10 a.m. in the double-height courtroom on the second floor of the Bexar County Courthouse.