Commissioners Set to Vote on Bexar Budget

By Don Morgan

A big week for budgets. Both the City Council and Bexar County Commissioners will vote on budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

Up first, the County. Commissioners are likely to formally adopt their budget on Tuesday.

We talked to County Commissioner Kevin Wolff about the proposal. Overall he is pretty pleased with what they’ve come up with. Especially the reduction in the tax rate for Bexar County residents.

While he’s excited about that, the increase in the so called living wage isn’t something his wants to do.

“All of these things are give and take if I can get a tax rate decrease, the likelihood that I’m going to vote for it is pretty high.”

Wolff also mentioned the additional law enforcement that will be hired. he feels that is a necessity with the county growing at a high rate and residents need the extra protection.

