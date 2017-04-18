Commissioners Set to Vote on HULU Incentives

Bexar County Commissioners are set to vote on an incentive package for HULU today.

The video streaming giant announced it’s intention to set up shop in the Alamo City but it took some incentive deals at both the city and county level to help seal the deal.

County Commissioner Tommy Calvert feels HULU will be a major player in the future on the region.

Calvert tells us the habits of most millennials are going to be online so getting involved now makes sense.

He also notes the region is being noticed for it’s technological advances and he expects there to be more opportunities in that industry along with the entertainment field as HULU continues to grow.