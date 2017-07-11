Commissioners Show Frustration Over Education Funding

By Bill O’Neil

Bexar County Commissioners are on record–again–voicing their frustration with the State of Texas.

This time with a resolution over what’s described as a “hidden tax” raising appraisal values around the State–forcing local communities to pick up more of the burden when it comes to funding public education.

“Now therefore be it resolved the Commissioners Court of Bexar County Texas calls on the people of Bexar County to call Governor (Greg) Abbott and Lieutenant Governor (Dan) Patrick and other Texas Legislators to protest the 13.81% hidden tax in SB (Senate Bill) 1” said Commissioner Tommy Calvert, reading from the resolution just before Tuesday Morning’s vote.

Calvert is hoping the Legislature will take up the issue during the special session which gets underway next week.

“To support and pass legislation ensuring adequate and fair funding to all public independent school districts as a way to achieve meaningful property tax relief” Calvert said.

Commissioner Kevin Wolff voted in favor of the resolution, though it appears he holds little hope for the Legislature in the month ahead.

“It’s probably the worst special session I have ever seen called in the State of Texas” Commissioner Wolff said.