Local doctors are supporting an effort by City Council to raise the age for buying cigarettes in San Antonio from 18 to 21.

The idea is to keep 15- to 17-year-old high school students from being given cigarettes by 18-year-old seniors who now can buy them legally.

A City Council committee will discuss the initiative, called Tobacco 21, at a hearing today with the full council is expected to consider the measure for a decision before the end of the year.