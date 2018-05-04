Community baby shower planned for Tuesday

Metro Health’s Healthy Start program will host a free “Mother’s Day” themed community baby shower for expecting mothers and families. The baby shower on Tuesday.

Carol Schlesinger tells us along with the traditional fun baby shower activities, including games, door prizes, free food and drinks. There will be educational presentations about safe sleep and shaken baby syndrome.

Information on a variety of concerns from 25 community resources for pregnant women and families is being offered.

The baby shower takes place form 11 until 2 on Tuesday, May 8th at the Pre-K 4 SA – East Campus, 5230 Eisenhauer Rd.

To register to attend the community baby shower, expecting moms can call or text their name and number of guests to (210) 718-2687. Children and families are welcome.