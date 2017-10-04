Community Meeting to Benefit Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

By Pilar Arias

It’s been more than two weeks since Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico but many living there are still without running water, electricity and fuel.

The urgent need for assistance is the main reason former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Henry Cisneros, along with two locals, announced a community forum taking place this weekend for those who want to help.

The community forum that will feature a presentation about the conditions on the island from native Puerto Rican and former president of the New America Alliance, Pilar Avila, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Buena Vista Theatre on the UTSA Downtown Campus. The address is 501 West Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

“We’ve set up the systems where they can contribute,” Cisneros said about the people willing to donate money.

Liliana Mackenzie’s husband recently traveled to Puerto Rico to rescue her mother. He is preparing to go back this weekend to deliver supplies.

“The situation is dire. It’s not getting better, not just yet.” Mackenzie said. “We need to continue to shine a spotlight.”

Chris Mackenzie said they told his mother-in-law to prepare for the storm, and she had even relocated to a friend’s home away from the beach. However, the devastating hurricane left trees without limbs, downed power lines and scarce fuel.

When President Donald Trump was in Puerto Rico Tuesday he was told the death toll stood at 16. It has since risen to 34.