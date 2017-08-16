Community Meetings on Proposed Budget Underway

By Don Morgan

Not pleased with the budget proposal? Have some questions about where your tax dollars are going? Here’s your chance to speak up San Antonio.

The City is giving you several opportunities to offer your input on the fiscal year 2018 budget proposal.

Community nights are being held across the city until the end of the month.

If you attend, you’ll also have the chance to ask questions about each individual department about city services proposed in the budget.

You can see the list of times and places for community nights here.

The website is also an opportunity for you to offer feedback if you can’t attend any of the community nights.