Community Struggles With Shooting Rampage

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

What could he have done?

A man who has called Sutherland Springs home for the last eight years is asking himself just that after missing Sunday’s service–which saw a gunman open fire, killing and injuring dozens of parishioners.

“I missed out yesterday… but I feel bad about not going because I think maybe I could have done something” the Vietnam Veteran told us the day after the attack.

“There’s a possibility I could have got shot too…. but… I would have got shot trying (to do something) Douglas Stowe said, adding he was nearby, working on his car–when he heard the gunfire.

“In the beginning, it sounded like the shots were coming beyond the church… until the sound got muzzled” Stowe said, pointing out these kind of things just don’t happen in his community.

“Something might get stolen out of the Valero once in a while… a candy bar or something like that” Stowe said, showing his anguish and frustration.

“I’m sick over it man” Stowe said.

When asked what the rest of us can do for Sutherland Springs, Stowe gave us a simple answer.

“A lot of prayers right now… we need a lot of prayers.”