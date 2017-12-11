Concert to Benefit Sutherland Springs Families

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Members of a community choir are sharing their talents to raise money for those affected by the shooting in Sutherland Springs.

“Our gift is singing and we should use our gifts to help others,” said Jane Madsen, a third-grader at Olympia Elementary.

Admission is free, but a love offering for Sutherland Springs families will be collected at the Sounds of the Season Community Concert and Sing Along at 6:30 pm Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Universal City.

Madsen’s favorite song in the program is “Red Bird.”

“I don’t only like singing, I like art,” said Madsen. “When you sing the song, it’s also painting a beautiful picture in your mind.”

Michelle King will director the community concert and sing-along.