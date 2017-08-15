A Confederate Statute Is Torn Down and People Are Asking This Question

Sheriff deputies recorded but did not intervene as protesters in Durham, NC, pulled down a monument to a Confederate soldier last night.

Protesters circled the statute and shouted, “No cops! No KKK! No fascist USA!!!” then climbed the statute, placed a yellow cord around the soldier, and yanked it to the ground.

The statute was then kicked as the protesters danced and shouted for joy.

Eva Panjwani of the Workers World Party said, “Tactics are changing…our strategy needs to change.”

According to the Herald Sun paper, other groups involved included the Triangle People’s Assembly, Industrial Workers of the World, Democratic Socialists of America, and antifa.

Meanwhile, in Hillsborough County, FL, a Confederate memorial on private ground was splashed with red paint, and in Atlanta, GA, protesters chanted anti-Trump slogans as they danced around and spray-painted the statute of a Confederate soldier.

In Gainesville, Fl the city removed the bronze “Old Joe” which has stood outside the county admin building since 1904, and in Baltimore, MD, Mayor Catherine Pugh announced she will remove all Confederate monuments in her city.

E mailers and callers to the show are now asking what’s next?

Caller Bob wonders, “Once every statute is remove, and we have no more history – what then will they demand?”

TG emailed to say he believes the ultimate goal is the Constitution. “I mean, how can we possibly follow a piece of paper with rules written by wealthy slave owners who were all white men?”