Confluence Park Grand Opening Planned For March

Hopefully the weather will cooperate this time. A new date for the opening celebration of Confluence Park has been announced.

Cold weather in San Antonio is rare so the original January opening day made sense…then winter showed up for a few days and put the chill on plans to open the new park.

Organizers are banking on it being a lot warmer in March. That’s when they’ve scheduled the grand opening ceremonies for Confluence Park.

During the celebration the park’s many amenities will be featured and you can get an inside look at the process of constructing the 13 million dollar recreational area.

Confluence Park is a landmark project where art and science meet.

The park is designed to inspire students and visitors to become involved with our regional waterways and practice environmental stewardship.

With environmental education as its core purpose, Confluence Park is envisioned as an interactive teaching tool that will inspire a greater understanding of

Texas ecotypes and watershed dynamics.

The grand opening ceremony takes place on Saturday, March 3rd starting at 11am.