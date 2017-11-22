Congressman Apologizes For Nude Photo

Texas Congressman Joe Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.

Barton released a statement acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships “with other mature adult women.”

He says each relationship was consensual and has since ended. He says, “I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down.”

Barton announced his re-election bid this month and the photo appeared on an anonymous Twitter account. Barton has no plans to step down.

Barton joined the U.S. House in 1985 making him the longest-serving member of Congress from Texas.