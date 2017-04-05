Congressman Castro Predicts “Jail Time” for Trump Staffers

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., gives his thumb up as he speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A congressman from San Antonio predicts some associates of President Trump could face prison time because of their connections with Russia during the presidential campaign.

U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN he expects charges to be filed.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, after all of this is said and done, that some people end up in jail,” Castro said.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked how high up the ladder those charges would go.

“That’s yet to be determined,” he replied.

Castro would not elaborate or provide any information to support his statement.

“I wish I could, but I can’t at this point,” Castro said.

When asked if he had seen enough information to lead him to believe that criminal charges are warranted, he replied,” If somebody asked me my impression, my impression is that people will probably be charged and I think people will probably go to jail.”