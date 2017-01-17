Congressman Castro Will Skip Trump Inauguration

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro will not be attending Donald Trump’s Inauguration Friday.

The Democrat–who endorsed Hillary Clinton in the Presidential Election–said in a statement “Winning an election does not mean a man can show contempt for millions of Americans and then expect those very same people to celebrate him.”

The Congressman goes on to say Donald Trump has shown an utter lack of respect for so many Americans… his attack on civil rights icon John Lewis is is the latest example.”

Castro said he will be in Washington Friday to greet constituents traveling to the Inauguration… and respects their choice to attend.