“To quote my 85-year-old father … ‘It never hurts to say you’re sorry,’” Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” on Sunday. “And it’s not just sorry to [Obama] but sorry to the [United Kingdom] for the claims – or the intimation – that the U.K. was involved in this as well.”

Congressman Will Hurd is suggesting President Trump apologize to former President Obama and the United Kingdom.

Do you agree with Congressman Hurd?