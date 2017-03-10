Congressman Hurd to Take Part in SXSW Events

If you’re headed to SXSW over the weekend, you just might spot San Antonio Congressman Will Hurd among the crowds in Austin.

“A lot of the stuff that you see and deal with at SXSW in the digital space is around cyber security and privacy protection–so, it’s a good opportunity to talk with other folks” Hurd told KTSA News.

“SXSW really is a convergence of leaders across the country–and actually the world–on technology and IT related issues” Hurd added.

The Congressman will take part in two separate panel discussions early Saturday Afternoon: one on government data, the other on NAFTA. He’ll also deliver opening remarks for a cyber security roundtable Sunday Morning.

“Cyber security is so important… and San Antonio is really leading on this topic” Hurd said.