Congressman Smith on Trump’s Address

By Bill O'Neil
|
Feb 28, 7:04 AM

Addressing the concerns of all Americans. That’s who Congressman Lamar Smith believes President Trump will use his time before Congress tonight.

Smith talked to us about what he hopes to hear during the President’s address. He feels it’s important for much of the time going towards the topic of unifying the nation and Congress.

Smith says the President wants what all Americans want, more security for their neighborhoods, jobs, schools and finances. He believes the President can’t accomplish all of those things during his time in office.

If you want to hear what the President has to say, you can catch his address live on KTSA beginning at 8 Tuesday Night.

