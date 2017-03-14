Congressmen Tour S.A. Veteran Facilities

Two Congressmen are reaching across the aisle in order to get better treatment options for Texas Veterans.

Will Hurd and Beto O’Rourke spent some time visiting several area Veterans facilities Monday in order to hear the concerns of those who have served, and those who provide care for them.

Republican Hurd says the want to make sure Veterans get the help they deserve and that means working together with members of the Democratic Party.

Hurd says some issues shouldn’t be partisan issues and that includes services for Veterans.

Hurd was joined by El Paso Democrat Beto O’Rourke as they visited several San Antonio Veteran facilities on Monday.