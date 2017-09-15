Continued Job Growth Reported In Texas

For the fourth month in a row, The Texas unemployment rate dropped.

The Texas Workforce Commission reports last month’s unemployment compares to a 4.3 percent statewide jobless rate in July.

Nationwide unemployment for August was 4.4 percent.

Amarillo had the lowest unemployment rate for Texas last month at 3.1 percent. the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest jobless rate in Texas during August at 8 percent.

The state’s economy expanded for the 14th consecutive month with the addition of 5,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in August. Texas employers added 298,600 jobs over the year.