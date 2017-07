By Bill O’Neil

A federal appeals court will review whether a convicted killer from the Hill Country is competent to be executed.

Scott Panetti’s execution has been on hold since 2014–when his lawyers first asked for a competency examination.

Panetti–who was convicted of murdering his in-laws at their home in Fredricksburg in 1992–has a long history of schizophrenia. While serving as his own lawyer at his trial, he tried to subpoena Jesus Christ as a defense witness.