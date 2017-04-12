Convicted Killer’s Appeal Rejected in Lengthy, Controversial Case

The top criminal appeals court in Texas is refusing to allow additional DNA testing in a lengthy, controversial death penalty case in Central Texas.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals said the request made by Rodney Reed’s attorneys is the latest in a number of legal moves to unreasonably delay his execution.

Reed was arrested nearly a year after the abduction, rape and strangulation of 19-year old Stacy Stites.

Her body was found on the side of a Bastrop County road in 1996.

Reed’s arrest came after his DNA surfaced in another sexual assault. Critics insist Stites’ fiancee–who was a police officer at the time–is more likely her killer.

Jimmy Fennell was convicted about a decade ago of sexually assaulting a woman who had spoken out against him and questioned Reed’s guilt.