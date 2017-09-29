Cool New Blogs Coming!

Hey, there! Got some cool stuff coming to my page on the KTSA website!

Beginning Monday, I’ll be posting multiple blogs a day tracking my thoughts on the news (and my strange life in general), plus we’ll be adding more stupid videos and a new “Puke Of The Day” Showcase!

Also, I’ve collected all of my blogs from this past year and published them in a cheap little book! Perfect for the bathroom or the bar! You can check it out at the link below.

Have a great weekend, y’all!

rev s

http://www.lulu.com/shop/sean-rima/whatever-blogs-crap/paperback/product-23349363.html