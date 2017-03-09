Cool Poems by Sean Rima #3.

In a bar called Forever.



In a bar called Forever,

Rasputin, Beethoven, Howard

Hughes, Van Gogh, Walt Whitman,

and T. E. Lawrence

hang out around a cluttered table

near the back,

in the shadows,

next to the unplugged jukebox,

and as Beethoven,

Rasputin, and Vincent

get hammered off of cheap

red wine and Howard

crushes pills with a spoon,

Colonel Lawrence

offers Walt

seven pieces

of His Majesty’s gold

to beat him with a stick,

in the parking lot, after Last

Call at a minute past two a.m.

______

Deeply expansive thoughts on the nature

of a quantum Universe while watching

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.



It is my theory

that on the seventh day,

instead of resting,

God created

Kim Kardashian,

just for something to do

during the commercial breaks

of a “House, M.D.” marathon

on a lazy Sunday after-

noon, God stretched-out

on the couch with

half a pack of cigarettes,

some day-old shrimp lo mein,

and a nickel-

bag of

chronic that He picked-

up in the Springs

at a party

the night before,

and YAH-WEH said, “Let us

send them a princess

with perfect tits and an ass

like a Volkswagen, and let us

call her Kim, and her

presence in their garden shall

most certainly screw with their heads,

for they cannot accept

the reality that their Universe entire,

that all they know and all they merely

think they know, could be just

a bit of dark matter

in the spaces between

the atoms

in the wrinkles

of the nipple

of Kim’s left breast,”

and at this, the

God of Abraham laughed

out loud, as He tightened his robe

and went to the kitchen

to make a ham sandwich with

honey mustard and onions,

and grab another

beer from the fridge.

____________

Customer Service Desk.



“Mr. Rima, based upon your

father’s prognosis, the hospital

needs to speak with you and

your mother concerning

his quality of life, is it

okay with you

if we do that now

over the phone…?”

I don’t fucking know.

“If your father were to go into

cardiac arrest, would you

want CPR to be performed?

Understand that this would

not improve his

prognosis and, more

than likely, would

diminish his

quality of life…?”

I hate your fucking guts.

“In the event that your father

is unable to take solid foods,

would you want us to

merely hydrate him through

an I.V. tube, or provide

him with forced nutrition?

Understand that providing

forced nutrition would

not improve his

prognosis and, more

than likely, would

diminish his

quality of life…?”

I want to reach through the

phone and crush your fucking

wind pipe with my

bare hands.

“In the event that your father

can no longer process his

own bodily fluids,

would you want us to

allow Nature to take its

course, or provide Dialysis,

which can cause an infection,

and would not improve his

prognosis and, more

than likely, would

diminish his

quality of life…?”

We have lost our fucking souls.

“Thank you, Mr. Rima, for

answering our questions, if

you would go to our

website and take an

easy online poll, you will

receive a twenty-percent

discount on your

next visit to

Golden Corral, plus a

free tee-shirt if you enter

the promo code…”

I hang-up, go out to my patio,

light a cigarette, pour a

glass of wine, and wonder,

silently, to no one,

if I just killed my dad.

____

Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.

Check out Sean’s newest book of poems here:

http://www.lulu.com/shop/sean-rima/wild-west-show-complete-poems-2001-2016/paperback/product-23079464.html