Cool Poems by Sean Rima #4.

Sweat lodge.

The glowing rocks enter the clay hut,

riding delicately upon tongs of

antler bone, the steam hissing off our nude bodies,

the ancient poems sung in the soft, reverent voices of

God’s history tanned in buffalo skins and

deep red clay, and there, in the black of shadows,

in the sway of dance,

I shriek in war-cry, grapple inside my

heart, death-dealing the bitter armies

of me against myself

until I am the only one left standing, my

tattered flesh stained with the blood and sweat

of a thousand dead warriors and

then I go outside for a pee.

___________

A temporal spatial-refraction.

Is how the Great Poetry Magazine described

the poems of The Great Poet, after a

lengthy narrative

of meeting her

in the front hall

of her renovated 19th Century schoolhouse

in upstate New York,

with its twelve-foot ceilings

and Japanese lanterns,

as The Great Poet

made tea,

and they discussed

her poetic journey from the

University of Wisconsin, Madison, to

Columbia University, to

the High School of Music and Art, to

The Great Poet’s teaching gig at

Saint Martin’s School of Art in London, to

her work as an Art Consultant in

New York City, to

her current job as a Visiting Core Critic

in Sculpture at the

Yale School of Art,

and the article spoke at length of

The Great Poet’s outsider status in the literary

world, and of her Great Rebellion

against the Status Quo,

and I sat in my shitty rented Art Room,

in my shitty rented house,

counting my cigarettes while

scanning the Help Wanted ads for the

odd job as a Visiting Core Critic

of Anything, not minding swing-shift

hours and occasional heavy-

lifting, given my employers

do not require of me to explain

what the flying fuck a

temporal spatial-refraction is.

______

The voices in my head.

There are moments

when my heart breaks like

a cheap wine glass under a boot,

there are moments

when I hold pity parties

in my honor,

there are moments

when I rage

at the injustice

of a weighted scale,

there are moments

when I rage,

at myself,

for no good

goddamned reason,

there are moments

when life is both too long

and too quick for me,

there are moments

when hope is a plastic

flashlight in the dark

with old, cheap batteries,

there are moments

when I am convinced

that I just don’t

measure-up,

there are moments

when I’ve simply had

enough,

and in these moments,

from somewhere behind

my clenched teeth

and my crying

eyes,

there

comes

a voice,

whispering

on the breeze

like a robin’s wing,

and it says to me:

“Stay on the good path,

one step at a time,

one mile ahead and one

behind, eyes forward with

love and gratitude in your

heart instead of an old

fool’s expectations,

and you’ll be okay,

you will prevail,

for I am with you,

every moment,

and in each step,

and you are not alone.”

I believe the voice.

I know the voice is God.

Oddly, he sounds

just like Johnny Cash.

_____

