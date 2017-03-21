Cool Poems by Sean Rima, #6.

Quantum.

Max Planck’s ghost

slides into the cosmos,

breaking-down,

sub-atomically,

in the spaces between

the spaces, like

a rose

flattened be-

tween the

pages of a

book of love songs,

his particles

sifting

through the Universe

until he is

reconfigured and

reborn

as a bit of plaque

stuck in God’s teeth

which the Lord

swallows

down along

with a single

flake

of asparagus.

___

The Book of Ecclesiastes.



The Important Man

sat across his polished desk

from me, the gurgling

stew of L.A.

just over his shoulder

behind sheets of

thick plate glass,

him pointing

to the statue of the

Monkey Prophet in

miniature sitting on the

corner of his desk, and

explaining, at length, about

how it was the original

Monkey Prophet statue

used in a famous

Charlton

Heston movie,

and I remember

looking into his black

eyes and seeing

nothing

staring back at me,

his toothy grin stretched

across a gray pallor to the

bottoms of his ears like

a shark about

to eat you, and it didn’t

take long for me to

realize,

quietly, to my-

self, that I was

smarter than

he was on some

primordial level,

and w/just a

few more atoms of

professional

ambition,

I could be an

Important Man, too,

but as soon as the

thought crossed my mind,

and he flashed his

shark’s tooth grin at me

just one too many times,

I realized,

w/a pang of

nausea

burning at the

back of my throat,

that, this, too, is meaningless,

a jive-ass chasing after the wind.

____

Prosperity Theology haiku.

Jesus bought his shoes

at Dollar Tree, after bum-

ming it from Martha.

____

On Dutchman’s Lane.



My parents’ house,

on Dutchman’s Lane,

is shrinking.

Once, it was a

vast mansion, filled with

Twinkies, and cereal

boxes, and family

photos, and.

Dozens of jumbo

shrimp steaming from

my old man’s tin pot,

with a can of beer

dumped-in, in.

Celebration of

every birthday since

Nineteen-Eighty-Eight,

except for my Mother,

who had no taste

for seafood,

and yet, today.

The house seems

small, like a bathrobe

put through the dryer

just one too

many times, and

now I worry that.

My parents’ house,

on Dutchman’s Lane,

will continue

to shrink, like a

quark sucked through

a black hole and then,

one day, the

place

of it will simply

cease to exist,

and, like my Dad, it.

Just won’t be there.

Anymore, but.

At least I’ll always have.

The scent of jumbo

shrimp steaming from

my old man’s tin pot,

with a can of beer

dumped-in, and

maybe.

Just maybe.

That’s enough.

___

When the train leaves the station.

for Siria.

All bets are off,

the table has been cleared of play,

the hallway has been emptied,

and the patrons have

been quietly asked

to leave

the premises.

The windows have been

sealed against the Winter,

and every door, even opened

by a crack, has been

locked,

and the yellow

tape applied to the frame

in the Sign of the Cross

of Our Lord In Heaven,

Jesus H. Christ,

watching over us like

a valet, and as we

check under the bed just

one last time, I take your little

Latin hand in mine, and,

together, we board

the Forever Train,

give the man our tickets,

and, for the first time

in our crazy lives, we

check no baggage

at the gate and leave no

forwarding address

behind us, and when

the train leaves the station,

and you snuggle into my

shoulder for a nap,

I wave goodbye, fondly,

to all the weary

hearts standing on the

platform waving back at me

in the clouds of white steam,

the ones who had the

luck or misfortune

to walk half a

mile with me,

and I whisper,

w/a tear:

“I loved you, I really did.

Thank you for loving me

with all that you are,

and I’m sorry if

I hurt you, or

disappointed you,

It wasn’t my plan to do so.

I will never forget you,

and the chapter we shared

in the book of my life, but

I have to go now.

So, be happy and well,

my dear, old friends,

be happy and well,”

And as they blow me a kiss

then disappear into the steam

like a dream swept away,

I draw the shade over the

window, and kiss your

forehead, then

take a sip of my

Dr. Pepper over ice, close

my tired eyes, and realize this

one perfect moment

is sweeter

than saying the words,

“I love you…”

___

