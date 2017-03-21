Cool Poems by Sean Rima, #6.

Quantum.
Max Planck’s ghost
slides into the cosmos,
breaking-down,
sub-atomically,
in the spaces between
the spaces, like
a rose
flattened be-
tween the
pages of a
book of love songs,
his particles
sifting
through the Universe
until he is
reconfigured and
reborn
as a bit of plaque
stuck in God’s teeth
which the Lord
swallows
down along
with a single
flake
of asparagus.
___
The Book of Ecclesiastes.
The Important Man
sat across his polished desk
from me, the gurgling
stew of L.A.
just over his shoulder
behind sheets of
thick plate glass,
him pointing
to the statue of the
Monkey Prophet in
miniature sitting on the
corner of his desk, and
explaining, at length, about
how it was the original
Monkey Prophet statue
used in a famous
Charlton
Heston movie,
and I remember
looking into his black
eyes and seeing
nothing
staring back at me,
his toothy grin stretched
across a gray pallor to the
bottoms of his ears like
a shark about
to eat you, and it didn’t
take long for me to
realize,
quietly, to my-
self, that I was
smarter than
he was on some
primordial level,
and w/just a
few more atoms of
professional
ambition,
I could be an
Important Man, too,
but as soon as the
thought crossed my mind,
and he flashed his
shark’s tooth grin at me
just one too many times,
I realized,
w/a pang of
nausea
burning at the
back of my throat,
that, this, too, is meaningless,
a jive-ass chasing after the wind.
____
Prosperity Theology haiku.
Jesus bought his shoes
at Dollar Tree, after bum-
ming it from Martha.
____
On Dutchman’s Lane.
My parents’ house,
on Dutchman’s Lane,
is shrinking.
Once, it was a
vast mansion, filled with
Twinkies, and cereal
boxes, and family
photos, and.
Dozens of jumbo
shrimp steaming from
my old man’s tin pot,
with a can of beer
dumped-in, in.
Celebration of
every birthday since
Nineteen-Eighty-Eight,
except for my Mother,
who had no taste
for seafood,
and yet, today.
The house seems
small, like a bathrobe
put through the dryer
just one too
many times, and
now I worry that.
My parents’ house,
on Dutchman’s Lane,
will continue
to shrink, like a
quark sucked through
a black hole and then,
one day, the
place
of it will simply
cease to exist,
and, like my Dad, it.
Just won’t be there.
Anymore, but.
At least I’ll always have.
The scent of jumbo
shrimp steaming from
my old man’s tin pot,
with a can of beer
dumped-in, and
maybe.
Just maybe.
That’s enough.
___
When the train leaves the station.
for Siria.
All bets are off,
the table has been cleared of play,
the hallway has been emptied,
and the patrons have
been quietly asked
to leave
the premises.
The windows have been
sealed against the Winter,
and every door, even opened
by a crack, has been
locked,
and the yellow
tape applied to the frame
in the Sign of the Cross
of Our Lord In Heaven,
Jesus H. Christ,
watching over us like
a valet, and as we
check under the bed just
one last time, I take your little
Latin hand in mine, and,
together, we board
the Forever Train,
give the man our tickets,
and, for the first time
in our crazy lives, we
check no baggage
at the gate and leave no
forwarding address
behind us, and when
the train leaves the station,
and you snuggle into my
shoulder for a nap,
I wave goodbye, fondly,
to all the weary
hearts standing on the
platform waving back at me
in the clouds of white steam,
the ones who had the
luck or misfortune
to walk half a
mile with me,
and I whisper,
w/a tear:
“I loved you, I really did.
Thank you for loving me
with all that you are,
and I’m sorry if
I hurt you, or
disappointed you,
It wasn’t my plan to do so.
I will never forget you,
and the chapter we shared
in the book of my life, but
I have to go now.
So, be happy and well,
my dear, old friends,
be happy and well,”
And as they blow me a kiss
then disappear into the steam
like a dream swept away,
I draw the shade over the
window, and kiss your
forehead, then
take a sip of my
Dr. Pepper over ice, close
my tired eyes, and realize this
one perfect moment
is sweeter
than saying the words,
“I love you…”
___
Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.
You can pick up a copy of Sean’s new poetry collection at the link:
http://www.lulu.com/shop/sean-rima/wild-west-show-complete-poems-2001-2016/paperback/product-23079464.html