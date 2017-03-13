Cool Poems by Sean Rima #5.

Departures.



The young man,

young enough to be

my son, with

dark olive skin in

good Army

camouflage,

kisses

his wife

goodbye, as

the boy

wraps his arms

around his daddy’s

legs, then the

warrior nods,

one last time,

w/tears in his

eyes, and hoisting

his pack high upon

his shoulder, he

steps into the

security line w/out

looking back,

and I mumble,

to myself, a half-

hearted

“Thank you,”

feeling

somewhat small.

____

Carlos Danger and the Girl in the Mirror.

She aims

her ripe young ass

at the mirror and

takes a

selfie

with a smile,

knowing,

in the torch song

of her soul,

that Carlos

never had a chance.

____

Heartache haiku.

When lovers end, it

is because what comforts one

strangles the other.

Celebrity birthday haiku.

I share a birthday

with a famous actress, she

has beautiful teeth.

Mango Street haiku.



Orange and reds and green,

the street smells like cilantro,

“Make Tacos, Not War.”

_____

Water signs.



At the swimming pool

at our apartment complex,

there is a fountain,

and the fountain

empties into the pool

from the edge of the pool

like a mini-Niagara Falls,

and as I am waiting

for the painkillers

to kick-in to soften

the leg-ache of

my middle-

aged knee-

arthritis,

I will

hang-off

the edge of the pool,

and let the curtain of the

water fall down across

my face and hands,

because

when it’s 103,

in South Texas,

in late August,

this is sometimes

better than sex or

Christmas

morning,

and today, as I was

doing this, I noticed

a hornet

doing the same

damn thing,

the pool water

splitting past his

face and wings as

he hung off the edge,

and took a sip every

now and then through

his twitching

mandibles,

but mostly, he

was just

cooling-off like

me, and as we

hung there,

the hornet and me,

chilling at the pool for

twenty minutes or so,

I realized that

life is life is life on

Planet Earth,

and it don’t really

matter much if you got

a big ol’ white mammalian

beer belly or a yellow

and black

thorax,

you and me,

buddy,

under the right

circumstances,

could party all night

long together,

and that is why

I believe in God.

_____

