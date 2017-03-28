Cool Poems by Sean Rima #7.

Tomorrow night’s poetry reading from The Alamo Lounge is dedicated, in part, to my dad. Here are some of my dad-poems…
rev s
Happy Trails, Buffalo Bill.
My old man
kissed my cheek
as I wrapped my arms
around his drooping shoulders
and cried for a bit, standing there,
in a small, unremarkable airport in
a small, unremarkable town along the
Chesapeake Bay, at five in the morning,
on an unremarkable Tuesday,
and as I held him, I could feel
his many burdens and regrets pushing
down through the brittle bones of his
arm and settling in the muscles
of his gray cane hand, which
had taken on the
shape of the
handle of
the cane itself, and
walking away, through the gates
and across the hall, I turned,
and my old man was still
standing there,
just beyond SECURITY,
watching me go,
a former forty-two-year-old guy
just making his way in the
world, now old and
breathless, and
I loved him more in that
one moment than
I could stand,
as I turned, and
boarded a plane for the West.
____
Vehicle backing up.
My father
is now one of
those old guys
who rides
around
Wal-Mart
in an electric
scooter,
his long hair
bushy-white,
his eyes
confused,
as he puts it
in reverse
in the soda
aisle, and
slams
into
a
Dr. Pepper
display, as the
people scatter,
and the women
shield their children
with their bodies, and
the scooter alarm goes
beep, beep, beep, beep.
_____
A good, strong wind.
“He’s having trouble
breathing,” the nurse
with the pretty voice
said, “but I
can hold the
phone up to his
ear, just
give me a sec…”
“Thank you.”
“It’s your son,
Mr. Rima,” she
said, and
then I heard
your thick
breath
rattling past
those paper lungs
of yours like a
Chesapeake
breeze filling the
sails of you,
the bow of the
magnificent
vessel of you
pointed
towards
the dipping sun
resting along the
horizon, the orange
disc of it a spinning
gold doubloon
waiting for you
to snatch it away
from the watch
pocket of God, you
feisty old pirate.
I told you I loved you,
and, in the whisper of
your breathing,
I heard you say it, too.
Rest now, my captain.
There are no secrets
between us, so let me
take the wheel, Dad.
I’ll set my crazy
course for you,
and when,
someday, my lungs
turn to paper, too,
I will meet you
there, my dear
old friend,
in the soft,
blue waters where
the crystal bay
spills into
the ocean,
and the whales
sing like angels,
calling us home.
____
The Cadillac Story.
Once upon a time,
my old man had a Cadillac
painted burnished-gold with
leather seats, and I was
so tiny then, I used to sit on
the fold-out armrest
in the middle of
the backseat,
watching the world
roll by as Mom and Dad
listened to Bluegrass in
the front, and we’d slide on
down the road to the mall or
the movies or the beach or
wherever the hell my
parents needed
or wanted to go
that day, and those
were some good old times
back then, a long time ago in
a galaxy far, far away,
cruising the cosmos
in my daddy’s
Cadillac,
longer than
a river boat and
tougher than a Panzer,
until the day, of course,
that he let my mother drive
to the Seven-Eleven store
where my old man
bought his cigarettes
every morning.
Now, Mom was 40 then,
and, like many housewives of
her generation, she had never
learned to drive, but the old man
felt she needed to learn for
her own independence,
and so,
just recently,
she had started
taking lessons, and,
ever the gentleman,
my father’s voice was
soothing like a bay breeze as
he calmly sat on the passenger
side and directed my mom’s
nervous approach into
the parking space
as if she were
navigating the
Titanic into dry dock,
and I was nervous, too,
watching from my leather
perch in the back, me
frozen like a
stone gargoyle, for
my mother’s hands were
so little on the steering wheel,
and even though she sat on
three pillows, she could
barely see over
the dashboard,
but the old man was
cool, as he puffed
on his menthol cigarette,
and gently advised,
“Okay, Honey, slow it
down a bit,”
and then watched
as my mother panicked,
and slammed on the brake,
only it wasn’t the brake,
it was the other one,
and my daddy’s gold
Cadillac lurched forward,
smashing into the brick wall
of the Seven-Eleven like
a luxury wrecking ball,
and I flew forward
into the FM radio
playing Bluegrass,
and Dad’s nose bounced
off the dashboard, and with
blood pouring down his
cheek he managed
to shift the
roaring engine
into Neutral and then
coax my mother’s foot
off the gas, and
then I remember,
for the next two hours,
as the cops and the tow truck
came and the gray smoke
billowed from the
crumpled hood of the
old man’s Cadillac, painted
burnished gold,
not quite as long as a
river boat now and a little
less tough than a Panzer,
my father
never raised his voice
or showed any anger, he just
held my mother in his arms as
she cried and cried and cried,
and he quietly reassured her
that she would drive again,
and I’m not quite sure
what the moral of the story
is other than this rather
karmic foot note:
When my father returned to
the Seven-Eleven a few days
later to apologize
and buy a pack
of smokes, the old
dude who owned the store
shook my daddy’s hand and
thanked him for the favor, and
when my dad asked him what he
meant by that, he explained:
“On the other side
of that wall was my magazine
rack, and for months, this
creepy guy would stand there
and read all my dirty books,
but he’d never buy one,
he’d just wrinkle-
up all the pages and
freak-out my customers.
Well, he was there that day
your wife came crashing
through the wall, and I don’t
know if he thought it
was Divine Justice
or not, but it
must have
scared the pee
out of him ’cause that
cheap little pervert
ain’t been back since and
I can’t thank you enough,”
and that’s a true damn thing,
and I am thinking about this
weird tale as I hang-up with
my mother, forty years later,
and she tells me she needs
to drive to the Food
Lion and pick-up
a few things, and I can
feel my old man
grinning with pride,
as he touches the notch in
the bridge of his nose where
his head bounced off the dash-
board of his fancy Cadillac,
that had fancy leather seats,
and was painted burnished-gold.
___
Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.
Sean’s newest collection is now available on Amazon! Check out to the link:
https://www.amazon.com/Wild-West-Show-Complete-2001-2016/dp/1365706087/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1490728505&sr=8-1&keywords=sean+rima+wild+west+show