Cool Poems by Sean Rima #7.

Tomorrow night’s poetry reading from The Alamo Lounge is dedicated, in part, to my dad. Here are some of my dad-poems…

rev s

Happy Trails, Buffalo Bill.



My old man

kissed my cheek

as I wrapped my arms

around his drooping shoulders

and cried for a bit, standing there,

in a small, unremarkable airport in

a small, unremarkable town along the

Chesapeake Bay, at five in the morning,

on an unremarkable Tuesday,

and as I held him, I could feel

his many burdens and regrets pushing

down through the brittle bones of his

arm and settling in the muscles

of his gray cane hand, which

had taken on the

shape of the

handle of

the cane itself, and

walking away, through the gates

and across the hall, I turned,

and my old man was still

standing there,

just beyond SECURITY,

watching me go,

a former forty-two-year-old guy

just making his way in the

world, now old and

breathless, and

I loved him more in that

one moment than

I could stand,

as I turned, and

boarded a plane for the West.

____

Vehicle backing up.



My father

is now one of

those old guys

who rides

around

Wal-Mart

in an electric

scooter,

his long hair

bushy-white,

his eyes

confused,

as he puts it

in reverse

in the soda

aisle, and

slams

into

a

Dr. Pepper

display, as the

people scatter,

and the women

shield their children

with their bodies, and

the scooter alarm goes

beep, beep, beep, beep.

_____

A good, strong wind.



“He’s having trouble

breathing,” the nurse

with the pretty voice

said, “but I

can hold the

phone up to his

ear, just

give me a sec…”

“Thank you.”

“It’s your son,

Mr. Rima,” she

said, and

then I heard

your thick

breath

rattling past

those paper lungs

of yours like a

Chesapeake

breeze filling the

sails of you,

the bow of the

magnificent

vessel of you

pointed

towards

the dipping sun

resting along the

horizon, the orange

disc of it a spinning

gold doubloon

waiting for you

to snatch it away

from the watch

pocket of God, you

feisty old pirate.

I told you I loved you,

and, in the whisper of

your breathing,

I heard you say it, too.

Rest now, my captain.

There are no secrets

between us, so let me

take the wheel, Dad.

I’ll set my crazy

course for you,

and when,

someday, my lungs

turn to paper, too,

I will meet you

there, my dear

old friend,

in the soft,

blue waters where

the crystal bay

spills into

the ocean,

and the whales

sing like angels,

calling us home.

____

The Cadillac Story.



Once upon a time,

my old man had a Cadillac

painted burnished-gold with

leather seats, and I was

so tiny then, I used to sit on

the fold-out armrest

in the middle of

the backseat,

watching the world

roll by as Mom and Dad

listened to Bluegrass in

the front, and we’d slide on

down the road to the mall or

the movies or the beach or

wherever the hell my

parents needed

or wanted to go

that day, and those

were some good old times

back then, a long time ago in

a galaxy far, far away,

cruising the cosmos

in my daddy’s

Cadillac,

longer than

a river boat and

tougher than a Panzer,

until the day, of course,

that he let my mother drive

to the Seven-Eleven store

where my old man

bought his cigarettes

every morning.

Now, Mom was 40 then,

and, like many housewives of

her generation, she had never

learned to drive, but the old man

felt she needed to learn for

her own independence,

and so,

just recently,

she had started

taking lessons, and,

ever the gentleman,

my father’s voice was

soothing like a bay breeze as

he calmly sat on the passenger

side and directed my mom’s

nervous approach into

the parking space

as if she were

navigating the

Titanic into dry dock,

and I was nervous, too,

watching from my leather

perch in the back, me

frozen like a

stone gargoyle, for

my mother’s hands were

so little on the steering wheel,

and even though she sat on

three pillows, she could

barely see over

the dashboard,

but the old man was

cool, as he puffed

on his menthol cigarette,

and gently advised,

“Okay, Honey, slow it

down a bit,”

and then watched

as my mother panicked,

and slammed on the brake,

only it wasn’t the brake,

it was the other one,

and my daddy’s gold

Cadillac lurched forward,

smashing into the brick wall

of the Seven-Eleven like

a luxury wrecking ball,

and I flew forward

into the FM radio

playing Bluegrass,

and Dad’s nose bounced

off the dashboard, and with

blood pouring down his

cheek he managed

to shift the

roaring engine

into Neutral and then

coax my mother’s foot

off the gas, and

then I remember,

for the next two hours,

as the cops and the tow truck

came and the gray smoke

billowed from the

crumpled hood of the

old man’s Cadillac, painted

burnished gold,

not quite as long as a

river boat now and a little

less tough than a Panzer,

my father

never raised his voice

or showed any anger, he just

held my mother in his arms as

she cried and cried and cried,

and he quietly reassured her

that she would drive again,

and I’m not quite sure

what the moral of the story

is other than this rather

karmic foot note:

When my father returned to

the Seven-Eleven a few days

later to apologize

and buy a pack

of smokes, the old

dude who owned the store

shook my daddy’s hand and

thanked him for the favor, and

when my dad asked him what he

meant by that, he explained:

“On the other side

of that wall was my magazine

rack, and for months, this

creepy guy would stand there

and read all my dirty books,

but he’d never buy one,

he’d just wrinkle-

up all the pages and

freak-out my customers.

Well, he was there that day

your wife came crashing

through the wall, and I don’t

know if he thought it

was Divine Justice

or not, but it

must have

scared the pee

out of him ’cause that

cheap little pervert

ain’t been back since and

I can’t thank you enough,”

and that’s a true damn thing,

and I am thinking about this

weird tale as I hang-up with

my mother, forty years later,

and she tells me she needs

to drive to the Food

Lion and pick-up

a few things, and I can

feel my old man

grinning with pride,

as he touches the notch in

the bridge of his nose where

his head bounced off the dash-

board of his fancy Cadillac,

that had fancy leather seats,

and was painted burnished-gold.

___

Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.

