Cool Poems by Sean Rima.

Gonna start blogging a few poems every week, for your perusal.

Poem for a ham sandwich.

Sometimes, when it’s late at night, and

the moon is pouring in through the

windows and coating the room

in blue,

all I need

and all I want

in this life

is a ham sandwich

with honey mustard and onions,

because at the moment that you want it,

the mere wanting of it

is all that you are, and

I find that most

liberating, so the next time you

find yourself in the kitchen,

standing in the white light of

the refrigerator door, buck-

naked with a hard-on, deep into

the lunchmeat on a lonely

Saturday night,

try to think

religious thoughts

as you are sliding the butter knife

engorged with mustard

across the milky white thighs

of a slice of Wonder Bread, and as you

lay a glistening fold of ham into

the silky sweetness of a bed of onions,

remember, God made you to love,

so love that sandwich

and everything else

with all that you are and they’ll

send you up to Heaven someday and

I hear the sushi is great.

Words of advice for my daughter

on her fourteenth birthday.

Be.

Just be.

Be yourself.

Be a weirdo.

Be an artist.

Beware of people

who put you down or

criticize everything you do,

they’re just boring and insecure.

Brush your teeth, floss, and

use antiseptic mouthwash,

every day, you’ll thank me later.

Learn to handle money, learn

to save and invest and not

blow it like a dumbass, you’ll

thank me for that, too.

Don’t smoke.

Don’t get into drugs, it just

messes with your ability to

appreciate things.

Don’t drink and drive, you’ll

kill somebody someday,

maybe yourself.

Read books.

Keep reading books, and

not digitalized crap on your

computer, but an actual book

in your hands, because some

son of a bitch went through a

lot of pain and suffering

to put that thing

together, and,

moreover,

a book can never

be accidentally

deleted.

Laugh.

Dance in the rain.

Sing out loud, at the top

of your lungs, especially

when people

least expect it.

Eat good food.

Eat junk food, too.

Take pride in the ability to

make people laugh, nine times

out of ten, you’re the best

part of their day, and they’ll

remember you forever

for the gift of it.

Check your oil, coolant,

and window washer fluid.

Learn how to change

a tire by yourself.

Don’t worry about

fame, worry more

about doing something

interesting that makes you

famous as a side effect,

and even then, don’t

worry about fame.

Find your happy place,

sign a lease, and live

there forever.

Find your bliss.

Find the one thing

that makes you happier

than anything else and do it

more than anything else.

Devote your life to it.

Trust me

on that one.

Don’t let other

people define you.

Define yourself.

Don’t obsess on

material things or

money or praise, that

bullshit comes and goes.

Don’t be trendy, trendy

is what boring people do.

Be your own trend.

Fall in love, again

and again

and again, but

never too quickly.

Don’t marry for money.

Don’t let a man hit you,

and if he does, call me.

I’ll take care of it.

Do your own laundry.

Make your own bed, every

day, and wash the sheets.

Keep your place neat, but

not so neat that it bothers

you, or besets your mind to

the point where you are

unable to enjoy

your solitude.

Watch TV, but not

too much, because no

one, on their death bed,

ever said, “I wish

I’d watched

more TV.”

Love your friends.

Spend time with your friends.

Do cool stuff for your friends.

Keep your promises to your

friends, and be honest with

them, even when it

sucks for you,

especially then.

Cut your friends loose

if they don’t do the same

for you.

Travel, see the world.

It’s a big, beautiful place.

Take time off from work now

and then, fill your gas tank,

or buy an airplane ticket,

and go someplace

you’ve never been.

Have adventures.

See new things.

Meet new people.

Call your mom and dad,

especially when we’re old,

we sit and wait for it.

Be a good person.

Treat people well.

Believe in God, he’s there.

Pray and meditate.

Talk to him.

Make good art.

Learn your craft.

Be disciplined.

Be an artist.

Be a weirdo.

Be yourself.

Be.

Just be.

Be happy and well,

my precious daughter,

and don’t worry about me,

or my good opinion, you’ve

already made me

the proudest dad

in the whole wide world

just by being you.

Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.

