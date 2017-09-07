How to Cope with “Hurricane Despair?”

By Don Morgan

After weeks of bad news, where can one go to get help with coping?

Mary Beth Fisk at the Ecumenical Center says when the disturbing images of Harvey’s destruction and the long lines at gas pumps get the best of you…reach out.

She says talking to a close friend or family member is the best way to cope with all that is bringing you down.

When a person has been through a traumatic event like Harvey in the past, seeing it happen so close to home can be just as horrifying as being victimized by a catastrophe.

Keeping a journal is another coping mechanism that can calm you down during trying times.

If you need help, she recommends you head to their website to find out where to go.